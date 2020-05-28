1 of 10
Patrick Hand affixes crosses to the outdoor chapel of a thousand crosses and a million tears at Balally Parish Church of the Ascension of the Lord in Dublin, Ireland.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The outdoor chapel's wall of crosses has become a shrine and each cross represents a person in Ireland that has died from coronavirus and is added to daily.
Image Credit: AFP
Parish priest Fr Peter Byrne holds examples of more than 2000 crosses, that have been placed on the walls of the Church of the Ascension of the Lord and parish centre in Balally.
Image Credit: AFP
Each cross represents a victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, over 2,000 palm white crosses have been placed on the red brick walls in memory of those who have died in Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Image Credit: AFP
Kay Hand affixes a cross to the outdoor chapel of a thousand crosses and a million tears at Balally Parish Church of the Ascension of the Lord.
Image Credit: Reuters
Parish priest Fr Peter Byrne at the Church of the Ascension of the Lord and parish centre in Balally.
Image Credit: AFP
Kay Hand affixes a cross to the outdoor chapel of a thousand crosses and a million tears at Balally Parish Church of the Ascension of the Lord.
Image Credit: Reuters
Patrick Hand adds more crosses to the 2000 that have been placed on the walls of the Church of the Ascension of the Lord and parish centre in Balally.
Image Credit: AFP
Kay Hand holds up three crosses, examples of more than 2000 that have been placed on the walls of the Church of the Ascension of the Lord and parish centre in Balally.
Image Credit: AFP
Patrick Hand adds more crosses on the walls of the Church of the Ascension of the Lord.
Image Credit: AFP