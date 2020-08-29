Abu Dhabi: Another 427 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 69,328 the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
According to the ministry, no new fatalities have been recorded, leaving the country’s death toll to 379.
Meanwhile, a total of 341 COVID-19 patients have made full recovery after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 60,202 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 88,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.