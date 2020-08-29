swab test, swab sample, covid-19 in uae, drive-through screening center
A paramedic staff collects swab samples at a coronavirus drive-through screening center by Dubai Health Authority at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News/archive
Abu Dhabi: Another 427 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 69,328 the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

According to the ministry, no new fatalities have been recorded, leaving the country’s death toll to 379.

Meanwhile, a total of 341 COVID-19 patients have made full recovery after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 60,202 of total recovered patients.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 88,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.