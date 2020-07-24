Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced 261 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 58,249.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 46,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.
The ministry has also confirmed that one more patient has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 343.
Meanwhile, 387 people have recovered from the virus, making the total number of recoveries 51,235 in the country.
There are currently 6,671 active cases at the moment in the UAE.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.