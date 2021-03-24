Dubai: The UAE reported 2,196 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases diagnosed in the UAE to 446,594.
2,385 people were also said to have completely recovered from infection, taking that number to 429,573.
Five fatalities were also confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. This takes the coronavirus death toll in the country to 1,456.
The new cases were detected after 226,275 tests were carried out. The total number of tests conducted in the UAE stands at 36,012,066.
Currently, 15,565 active cases are being given the necessary support and care in the emirates.