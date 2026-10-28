Emirates Drug Establishment says product also lacks valid marketing approval in the UAE
Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has ordered the recall of an affected batch of Babies’ Magic Tea – Baby Sleep Gripe Water after detecting undeclared alcohol in the product and confirming that it lacks valid marketing approval in the UAE.
The recall was announced under Administrative Circular No. 45 of 2026, issued by the EDE as part of its regulatory oversight of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the country.
The establishment said the decision was prompted by the presence of alcoholic substances that were not disclosed in the product's ingredients, as well as the absence of valid marketing authorisation in the UAE.
The EDE urged healthcare facilities and medical professionals to comply with the circular and follow the procedures outlined for withdrawing the affected batch.
Health regulatory and supervisory authorities have also circulated the recall notice to pharmaceutical establishments, instructing them to comply with the withdrawal measures.