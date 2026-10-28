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UAE orders recall of baby sleep gripe water over undeclared alcohol

Emirates Drug Establishment says product also lacks valid marketing approval in the UAE

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A batch of Babies’ Magic Tea – Baby Sleep Gripe Water has been recalled after detecting undeclared alcohol in the product and confirming that it lacks valid marketing approval in the UAE.
A batch of Babies’ Magic Tea – Baby Sleep Gripe Water has been recalled after detecting undeclared alcohol in the product and confirming that it lacks valid marketing approval in the UAE.
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Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has ordered the recall of an affected batch of Babies’ Magic Tea – Baby Sleep Gripe Water after detecting undeclared alcohol in the product and confirming that it lacks valid marketing approval in the UAE.

The recall was announced under Administrative Circular No. 45 of 2026, issued by the EDE as part of its regulatory oversight of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the country.

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The establishment said the decision was prompted by the presence of alcoholic substances that were not disclosed in the product's ingredients, as well as the absence of valid marketing authorisation in the UAE.

The EDE urged healthcare facilities and medical professionals to comply with the circular and follow the procedures outlined for withdrawing the affected batch.

Health regulatory and supervisory authorities have also circulated the recall notice to pharmaceutical establishments, instructing them to comply with the withdrawal measures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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