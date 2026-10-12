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UAE orders recall of face masks after contamination found in affected batch

EDE orders immediate withdrawal after inspections find contamination

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Healthcare professionals have been instructed to immediately stop selling, supplying, distributing or using masks from the affected batch.
Healthcare professionals have been instructed to immediately stop selling, supplying, distributing or using masks from the affected batch.
Albayan

Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has ordered the precautionary recall of a batch of three-layer face masks after quality inspections found foreign materials and signs of contamination in some units.

The recall affects batch number 20251015 of the product NIN 160 FMP – NML Face Mask CG Blue, according to a circular issued by the establishment.

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EDE said the decision followed a complaint about the product's quality. Subsequent inspections identified foreign materials and signs of contamination in units from the affected batch.

The establishment instructed the local distributor to immediately withdraw all quantities of the affected batch from the UAE market and ensure that both recalled products and remaining stocks are isolated and placed under quarantine.

The distributor was also ordered to prevent any further distribution or circulation of the affected masks and provide EDE with details of the total quantities imported, distributed, recalled and remaining in stock, along with a complete list of distribution locations across the country.

 Healthcare professionals, healthcare facilities and pharmaceutical establishments have been instructed to immediately stop selling, supplying, distributing or using masks from the affected batch.

 They must also identify and isolate any remaining stock, place it under quarantine and return the affected products to the supplier or local distributor.

 EDE stressed that facilities must maintain documented records of all quantities identified, isolated and returned, and report any product quality complaints or adverse incidents through its approved reporting channels.

 The establishment also urged members of the public to stop using masks from the affected batch and return them to the point of purchase or supplier.

 Consumers were advised to report any concerns about product quality or adverse incidents associated with the masks through EDE's official reporting channels.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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