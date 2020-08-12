Abu Dhabi: The UAE has launched a health initiative to provide distance training in medical field and ambulance services for million trainees across the world, as part of its efforts to support the global medical sector.
The “Waterfall” initiative offers a virtual medical training across 14 medical sectors. It will be carried out in partnership with 140 experts and 67 academic institutions and training centres from around the world.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised the virtual initiative, the largest global initiative for continuous learning and specialised training to be launched by the UAE.
The initiative will be implemented under the follow-up and supervision of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior to train about one million medical staff from around the world.
He said the initiative forms part of the UAE’s responsibility to support the international medical field, is followed up by
“With the follow up of my brother, Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE today has launched a health initiative to provide distance training in medical field and ambulance services for million trainees across the world,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“The initiative is launched in partnership with 140 experts and 67 academic institutions and training institutes from around the world in line with its responsibility to support the global medical sector,” he added.