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UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish receives 7 patients from Gaza

Medical teams deliver round-the-clock care as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Last updated:
WAM
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Al Arish: The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish received seven patients from the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts under "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3".

With the latest arrivals, the total number of patients treated at the hospital has risen to 73, along with their companions, since the reopening of the Rafah crossing in early February. Medical teams began examinations and treatment plans upon their arrival.

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The hospital continues to provide comprehensive healthcare services to Palestinians from Gaza, including diagnostics, surgeries, physiotherapy and dialysis, through a specialised medical system aimed at improving patients’ conditions.

The facility is operated by an Emirati medical and administrative team, supported by an Indonesian medical team, working around the clock to ensure uninterrupted services and handle cases efficiently.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s continued humanitarian support for Gaza and its commitment to providing medical assistance amid ongoing challenges.

Related Topics:
Gaza

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