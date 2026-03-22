Al Arish: Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 marked Eid Al Fitr at the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, in the presence of Palestinian patients from the Gaza Strip and their companions, in a humanitarian atmosphere reflecting values of solidarity and compassion, and aimed at bringing joy to patients and their families during the holiday.

The celebration featured a variety of entertainment activities for both adults and children, including interactive programmes and festive events that spread happiness among patients and their companions, helping to bring smiles to their faces, in a scene that reflects the UAE's comprehensive humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.