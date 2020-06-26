ABU DHABI: Two private companies in the UAE have signed an agreement with two Israeli firms to develop research and technology to fight COVID-19. The move is significant in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to strengthening international cooperation in pursuing coordinated efforts in the fields of research, development, and technology in service of humanity.
This scientific and medical agreement forms part of constructive cooperation aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic to safeguard the health of the region's people. As a result of the pandemic's spread worldwide, it is imperative to place the protection of humanity at the forefront of global action to overcome this unprecedented crisis.