Texas Covid-19 cases soar weeks after state lifts lockdown restrictions.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced their states, which were devastated by early outbreaks that appear to be under control, will require travelers from certain states to quarantine for 24 days upon arrival.
In Melbourne, health workers planned to go door-to-door to test more than 100,000 residents in a coronavirus hot spot that threatens to undo the nation's success in battling the virus.
The Australian government is set to deploy more than 1,000 soldiers in the state of Victoria to assist in containing a fres COVID-19 outbreak in the second most populated state of the country, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said on Thursday.
In the Indian capital of New Delhi, which has reported more than 70,000 cases, authorities said they would conduct house-to-house screening over the coming two weeks. With the city's hospitals overwhelmed, military personnel were providing care at makeshift medical wards fashioned from railroad coaches.
The medical team of the Brazilian Armed Forces arrives at the Cruzeirinho village, near Palmeiras do Javari, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, to assist indigenous population amid the COVID-19 pandemic. - As the new coronavirus has ravaged Brazil, more than 7,000 indigenous people have contracted the virus, and more than 300 have died, according to the Brazilian Indigenous Peoples' Association (APIB), forcing many indigenous groups to take matters into their own hands. Some have locked the world out, banning outsiders and putting up a makeshift roadblock at the entrance to their territory, while others have fled into the jungle.
China reporting 19 newly confirmed cases nationwide amid mass testing in the capital. Case numbers both nationally and in Beijing were up by only single digits from Wednesday.
South Korea was still struggling to quell an outbreak there, reporting 28 new cases on Thursday, mostly associated with nightlife, churches, a huge e-commerce warehouse and door-to-door sales. But the numbers have not reached the hundreds of new cases every day in late February and early March.
Cases continue to surge in Mexico. It confirmed its second-highest daily coronavirus death toll so far, with 947 fatalities on Wednesday.
Europe is looking at ‘smart lockdowns’ Germany, Italy and Portugal are betting on smaller, local shutdowns to prevent new surge, such as in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck where in more than 1,550 people have tested positive for coronavirus at Toennies slaughterhouse.
