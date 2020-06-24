1 of 11
A view of the empty center of Rheda-Wiedenbrueck is pictured. After a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse in the town it has infected more than 1,500 workers out of a total of nearly 7,000 German authorities ordered a new lockdown for an entire district -- the first since easing coronavirus restrictions and a major setback for hopes of a swift return to normality.
Empty seats are seen in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, as the outbreak of the COVID-19 continues, Germany.
Medical staff and helpers from the German army take COVID-19 tests of Toennies employees and their families who are quarantined in Verl, Germany. Following the corona outbreak at meat processor Toennies in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, the federal state authorities are massively restricting public life in the Guetersloh district with a lockdown.
An almost empty center of Rheda-Wiedenbrueck is pictured, as the outbreak of the COVID-19 continues, Germany.
Sculptures of persons are seen near to empty seats in the center of Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, as the outbreak of the COVID-19 continues, Germany.
People wait in line to get tested at a testing centre as the outbreak of the COVID-19 continues in Guetersloh, Germany.
A waitress walks past empty chairs and tables in a restraurant in the city of Rheda-Wiedenbrueck.
Citizens walk at the pedestrian zone in Guetersloh, in western Germany.
Toennies employees and their families are quarantined in their apartments behind fences in Verl, Germany. Following the corona outbreak at meat processor Toennies in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, the federal state authorities are massively restricting public life in the Guetersloh district with a lockdown. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Helpers bring food to families behind a fence, who are quarantined in their apartments in Verl, Germany.
