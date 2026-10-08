Sharjah Charity team completes landmark procedure and 34 cardiac interventions
Damascus: A volunteer medical team from the UAE has successfully performed Syria’s first pulmonary valve implantation through cardiac catheterisation using a Myval valve, marking a significant breakthrough in the country’s specialised cardiac care services.
The pioneering procedure was carried out under Sharjah Charity International’s “Little Hearts” campaign, which is providing advanced cardiac treatment to children and patients suffering from complex heart conditions in Syria.
Led by Dr Ahmed Al Kamali, Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist at Al Qassimi Hospital for Women, Children and Maternity, the volunteer team completed 34 cardiac catheterisation procedures during the mission, including the historic pulmonary valve implantation.
The procedure represents a major advancement in treatment options for patients suffering from pulmonary valve disorders and abnormalities affecting blood flow from the right side of the heart to the lungs. Unlike conventional treatment methods, the catheter-based intervention allows eligible patients to receive specialised care without undergoing open-heart surgery, significantly reducing recovery time and surgical risks.
Medical specialists described the operation as one of the most advanced interventional cardiology procedures available for treating selected cases of pulmonary valve narrowing, valve insufficiency and right ventricular outflow tract disorders.
The use of a catheter-based approach enables doctors to implant the valve through minimally invasive techniques, allowing patients to recover more quickly while avoiding the physical trauma associated with traditional surgery.
The procedure is believed to be the first of its kind performed in Syria using a Myval transcatheter heart valve, providing new treatment opportunities for patients who previously had limited access to such specialised care.
The medical mission coincided with an official visit by a Sharjah Charity International delegation headed by Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Member of the Board of Directors.
The delegation also included; Dr Musbah Saeed Al Kaabi, Member of the Board of Directors and Ali Mohammed Al Rashidi, Head of the External Projects and Humanitarian Assistance Sector.
The visit formed part of the charity’s efforts to assess humanitarian and community needs on the ground and strengthen partnerships with local institutions serving vulnerable groups.
The delegation began its programme with a visit to the Al Namaa Development and Charity Association, where members reviewed the organisation’s services, operational requirements and areas where future cooperation could help expand support for beneficiaries.
Al Suwaidi said the Syria visit reflects the charity’s commitment to conducting direct field assessments to identify pressing humanitarian needs and ensure support reaches those who need it most.
“Effective charitable work begins with understanding real needs on the ground and directing assistance where it can make a tangible difference in people’s lives,” he said.
The delegation also visited the child rights association, where officials were briefed on programmes designed to support children and families.
During the visit, members reviewed a paper recycling initiative implemented by the association and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in ways that support both child-focused programmes and environmentally sustainable community projects.
Al Suwaidi said partnerships with local organisations play a vital role in improving access to beneficiaries and ensuring aid is channelled towards sectors facing the greatest challenges.
At Al Mouwasat Hospital, the delegation monitored the progress of the cardiac procedures being carried out by the Little Hearts medical team and met healthcare professionals involved in the mission.
Hospital officials highlighted the growing demand for specialised paediatric cardiac services and stressed the urgent need for additional medical equipment and expanded treatment campaigns.
They pointed to the increasing number of children suffering from congenital and acquired heart diseases, underscoring the importance of continuing and strengthening initiatives such as Little Hearts.
Sharjah Charity International said its medical programmes are designed to ensure that support reaches patients requiring urgent and specialised treatment while strengthening healthcare capabilities in the countries where they are delivered.
The charity emphasised its commitment to working alongside local medical teams and health authorities to provide advanced treatment within patients’ home countries, reducing the financial, logistical and emotional burden on families who might otherwise be forced to seek care abroad.
The latest mission adds to the growing impact of the little hearts campaign, one of Sharjah Charity’s flagship humanitarian healthcare initiatives, which continues to provide life-saving cardiac treatment to children and vulnerable patients across the region while supporting the development of local healthcare services.