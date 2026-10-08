The procedure represents a major advancement in treatment options for patients suffering from pulmonary valve disorders and abnormalities affecting blood flow from the right side of the heart to the lungs. Unlike conventional treatment methods, the catheter-based intervention allows eligible patients to receive specialised care without undergoing open-heart surgery, significantly reducing recovery time and surgical risks.

The latest mission adds to the growing impact of the little hearts campaign, one of Sharjah Charity’s flagship humanitarian healthcare initiatives, which continues to provide life-saving cardiac treatment to children and vulnerable patients across the region while supporting the development of local healthcare services.

The procedure is believed to be the first of its kind performed in Syria using a Myval transcatheter heart valve, providing new treatment opportunities for patients who previously had limited access to such specialised care.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.