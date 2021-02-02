Dubai: As part of its campign to vaccinate widely across the nation, UAE reported that 123,740 doses of vaccine were injected in the past 24 hours.
This brings the number of doses administrated so far to 3,564,517, which is appoximately 36.04 doses per 100 people.
UAE has launched a campaign that hopes to inoculate about 50 per cent of its population in the first quarter of 2021 against the virus. The injections are free.
More than one vaccine available
Earlier, on Tuesday Dubai's Health Authority approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use; the first batch of the vaccine was flown in from India earlier this morning.
The UAE has already approved the China-developed Sinopharm vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech.
Not everyone can get vaccinated
While authorities are getting the vaccines out at record pace, it is not available to everyone. The list includes pregnant women and those breast feeding.
To check if you are eligible, click here.
Vaccinated doesn't mean no precautions
Authorities have been quick to point out that being vaccinated doesn't mean that you cannot catch or spread infection. They've therefore stressed over and over again that people need to maintain precautionary measures set before them, which includes wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from others.