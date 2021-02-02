Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) authorised the AstraZeneca vaccine for use and included it in its list of vaccines currently available to residents and citizens at its health facilities.
The first shipment of the vaccine has been received from India, Dubai Media Office said on their official Twitter channel. The vaccine is produced by the AstraZeneca Company in cooperation with Oxford University and is manufactured in India.
The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine is made from an adenovirus (it causes the common cold in chimpanzees), modified to prevent it from reproducing and causing infection. The vaccine is adapted to carry a part (DNA) of the coronavirus as a payload delivered to the cells in the human body. This will help trigger an immune response.
However, it is different from the mRNA viruses because the Oxford vaccine uses double-stranded DNA and the adenovirus’ tough protein coat helps protect the genetic material inside. So the vaccine doesn’t have to be frozen.
There are two doses in the vaccine to be taken 28 days apart. Analysis from the clinical trials on recipients of two full doses showed that the vaccine could be 62 per cent effective in people of all ages. However, some reports also puts its efficacy at around 70 per cent.