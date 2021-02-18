Umm Al Quwain: The Inspection Department and the Consumer Protection Department of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain revealed on Thursday that it had ordered the closure of three commercial establishments for violating the precautionary measures that have been put in place to combat COVID-19.
The Inspection Department also said that it had fined 110 establishments and issued warning notices to 68 other establishments during its inspection rounds from February 1 to February 15, 2021.
The department has stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary measures and urged the public to report any violation of the safety measures through the designated channels for this purpose.