Ras Al Khaimah: From Tuesday, all those planning to visit any premises of Ras Al Khaimah Police are required present a negative PCR test report before entry.
This new measure was announced by the Ras Al Khaimah police on Wednesday night, as part of a number of a set of precautionary measures set by Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The committee approved the mandatory PCR test for all customers who wish to enter the main building of the Ras Al Khaimah Police command or its buildings in other parts of the emirate. This includes all customer happiness centres as well.
Only those customers who have a negative PCR test report, with a validity of no more than 72 hours after receiving the result, will be permitted to enter.