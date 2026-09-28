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Sharjah warns families over burn risks from popular squishy and slime toys

Child safety authority says damaged toys may expose children to hazardous contents

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah's Child Safety warned parents over burn and injury risks from squishy and slime toys, urging caution over unknown products, water beads and dangerous microwave trends. (For illustrative purposes only)
Sharjah's Child Safety warned parents over burn and injury risks from squishy and slime toys, urging caution over unknown products, water beads and dangerous microwave trends. (For illustrative purposes only)
Pixabay

Dubai: Families have been warned about potential burn and injury risks linked to some squishy and slime toys after concerns were raised over products of unknown origin and the materials they may contain.

The Child Safety, an affiliate of  the Sharjah Family and Community Council , urged parents and caregivers to exercise caution when children play with squishy and slime products, particularly toys from unidentified or unverified sources.

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The authority said some squishy toys may contain gelatinous substances, liquids, powders or water beads. If the outer casing is torn or damaged, children could be exposed directly to the contents.

It highlighted water beads as a particular concern if swallowed, warning that they could pose a danger to children.

The department also cited a warning by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission over videos encouraging children and teenagers to put squishy toys in microwave ovens to watch them expand or change shape.

Heating such toys can cause them to explode and release hot substances that may stick to the skin and cause burns, it said.

The warning comes amid the widespread popularity of slime and squishy toys among children, prompting authorities to stress the importance of parental supervision and ensuring toys are used only as intended.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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