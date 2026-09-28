Child safety authority says damaged toys may expose children to hazardous contents
Dubai: Families have been warned about potential burn and injury risks linked to some squishy and slime toys after concerns were raised over products of unknown origin and the materials they may contain.
The Child Safety, an affiliate of the Sharjah Family and Community Council , urged parents and caregivers to exercise caution when children play with squishy and slime products, particularly toys from unidentified or unverified sources.
The authority said some squishy toys may contain gelatinous substances, liquids, powders or water beads. If the outer casing is torn or damaged, children could be exposed directly to the contents.
It highlighted water beads as a particular concern if swallowed, warning that they could pose a danger to children.
The department also cited a warning by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission over videos encouraging children and teenagers to put squishy toys in microwave ovens to watch them expand or change shape.
Heating such toys can cause them to explode and release hot substances that may stick to the skin and cause burns, it said.
The warning comes amid the widespread popularity of slime and squishy toys among children, prompting authorities to stress the importance of parental supervision and ensuring toys are used only as intended.