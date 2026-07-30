Partnership will launch fundraising campaigns to expand access to treatment
Dubai: Dubai’s non-profit healthcare facility, Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC), has partnered with the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment (JOOD) to launch community fundraising campaigns aimed at expanding access to medical care for low-income and vulnerable patients across the emirate.
The collaboration brings together JOOD’s digital fundraising platform and PMC’s volunteer-led healthcare model to mobilise public support for medical treatment, consultations, diagnostic services and medicines for patients who are unable to afford healthcare costs.
The partnership reflects a shared commitment to making quality healthcare more accessible while encouraging individuals, businesses and institutions to contribute to sustainable community health initiatives.
Although it carries the name “Pakistan”, PMC serves patients from all nationalities and backgrounds, reflecting Dubai’s multicultural and inclusive society. Licensed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the centre operates as Dubai’s first non-profit healthcare facility, supported by volunteer doctors, medical specialists and strategic partners.
Under the agreement, JOOD will integrate PMC’s healthcare initiatives onto its digital platform, oversee the launch of fundraising campaigns and lead awareness and marketing efforts to encourage community participation. The initial phase will focus on financing patient treatment, with plans to broaden support to additional healthcare services in the future.
Marwan Rashed Bin Hashim, Chief Executive Officer of JOOD, said the partnership demonstrates how community contributions can be transformed into meaningful social impact.
“At JOOD, we believe that the strength of any community lies in its ability to transform the values of giving into initiatives that create tangible change in people’s lives. Our partnership with Pakistan Medical Centre, which has established an outstanding model for non-profit healthcare, reflects our vision of empowering non-profit organisations and connecting them with our partners and contributors through a trusted and transparent ecosystem,” he added.
He added that combining the expertise of specialised healthcare institutions with the generosity of individuals and the private sector would expand access to quality medical care while improving the lives of those most in need.
Hana Al Awadhi, Head of Strategy and Communications at JOOD, said the organisation’s digital platform would help connect donors with healthcare initiatives while raising awareness about the importance of community support for patients.
“Through JOOD’s digital platform, we aim to showcase these humanitarian healthcare initiatives in a way that inspires greater community participation,” she said.
Dr Faisal Ikram, President of the Pakistan Association Dubai, welcomed the partnership, saying it would strengthen PMC’s ability to reach more patients.
“Since the establishment of Pakistan Medical Centre, we have been privileged to receive the support of Dubai’s government institutions, whose encouragement has enabled us to continue our humanitarian mission and provide healthcare services to thousands of beneficiaries from diverse nationalities,” he said.
He added that partnering with JOOD would enable the centre to expand its services through a trusted fundraising platform, helping turn community generosity into long-term healthcare support.