Pakistan Association Dubai supports thousands during Ramadan

Food aid, prisoner repatriation and Eid gifts highlight community welfare drive
Dubai: During the holy month of Ramadan, the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) strengthened its commitment to community service, reaching thousands of families and individuals across the UAE through a wide range of welfare initiatives.
As part of its Ramadan welfare programme, PAD distributed 600 food cards to help families access essential groceries and facilitated the return of 135 prisoners to their homes, working closely with partners to ensure safe repatriation. In 2025, the association successfully repatriated a total of 670 prisoners.
The organisation also served iftar meals to more than 8,000 people throughout the month, thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers who gave their time daily to support the initiative.
“Our community came together through volunteers and supporters, and we reached thousands of people with the support they need. Along with our donors, we remain thankful to the UAE authorities for constantly facilitating our mission,” said Zahid Hassan, PAD General Secretary.
In addition to Ramadan efforts, PAD organised a special Eid gift distribution for 400 children from over 250 families, reaching more than 1,500 individuals and creating a festive atmosphere for families celebrating away from home.
Faisal Sunka, PAD Welfare Secretary, said, “Ramadan reminds us to care for people around us. This year our volunteers worked every day to support families, workers, patients, and individuals facing difficult situations. We focused on practical help so people could feel supported during this special month.”
The Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC) continued its daily welfare medical assistance, providing free healthcare to more than 75% of its patients. The centre also offered aid to stranded travellers affected by recent events in the UAE, ensuring access to essential medical services.
Sunka said that through careful screening, PAD’s welfare department identifies deserving individuals and relies on the continuous support of the community to carry out its initiatives, ensuring that the spirit of Ramadan reaches those who need it most.