Here's how one can apply for the coveted award
Healthcare workers who have been steadily making a difference in people's lives now have a shot at a $250,000 prize, an acknowledgement of their hard work. Aster DM Healthcare has announced the sixth edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, and nominations for the coveted nod are now open.
The award celebrates individuals whose work is advancing patient care, strengthening healthcare systems, driving innovation and making a meaningful difference to communities. It is open to registered nurses worldwide.
Those who want to apply for it can select their Areas of Professional Nursing Experience and share stories from their nursing journey through case-study questions, highlighting the breadth and impact of their work has made across Patient Care, Nursing Education, Social & Community Service in Healthcare/ Public Health, Research/Innovation/Entrepreneurship in Healthcare, and Nursing Leadership/ Administration. Applications for the 2027 edition can be submitted through www.asterguardians.com in multiple languages by December 31, 2026.
The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has been gaining traction; the 2026 edition received more than 134,000 registrations from 214 countries and economies.
The multi-stage evaluation process will be independently managed by Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and overseen by a distinguished Grand Jury comprising internationally recognised healthcare leaders. Ten finalists will be selected and invited to compete for the award, culminating in a global awards ceremony planned for May 2027, aligned with International Nurses Day.
Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “When we instituted the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, our vision was to create a platform that would recognise nurses not just for the care they deliver, but also for the ideas they advance, the systems they strengthen and the communities they transform. The response over the past five editions has reinforced how much nurses contribute to healthcare in ways that often go unrecognised. As we launch the sixth edition, we remain committed to bringing these stories to the forefront and ensuring that exceptional nursing contributions receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve.”
The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award was instituted in 2021 by Dr. Azad Moopen.