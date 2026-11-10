Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “When we instituted the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, our vision was to create a platform that would recognise nurses not just for the care they deliver, but also for the ideas they advance, the systems they strengthen and the communities they transform. The response over the past five editions has reinforced how much nurses contribute to healthcare in ways that often go unrecognised. As we launch the sixth edition, we remain committed to bringing these stories to the forefront and ensuring that exceptional nursing contributions receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve.”