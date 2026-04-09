Live in these Dubai communities? You can now donate blood near home

‘My blood, for my country’ campaign eyes over 200 units as it expands to five communities
Dubai: A community-led blood donation campaign is bringing residents across Dubai closer to a life-saving cause, with organisers making it easier to give back.
Dubai Residential has joined hands with Dubai Health to roll out a blood donation drive in multiple locations under the "My blood, for my country" campaign.
The drive has kicked off at Al Khail Gate and will continue across Shorooq, Ghoroob, The Gardens, and International City, offering residents access to donation facilities within their own neighbourhoods.
The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with Al Ameen Service and the Dubai Health Authority, along with Dubai Health.
Over the past 13 years, the campaign has supported the UAE’s national blood donation system, securing a steady supply for patients across public and private healthcare facilities, including those receiving treatment at Dubai Health’s Thalassemia Centre.
By bringing donation drives closer to where people live, the move has aimed to get more participation and strengthen "a culture of voluntary blood donation" which stands as an important humanitarian and social responsibility in the Emirates.
The first event at Al Khail Gate has displayed a strong community engagement, setting the tone for the wider rollout. More than 69 residents have participated on the opening day, contributing around 60 units of blood.
Specialised medical teams have also been present throughout the drive, guiding donors and making sure that the process was carried out safely and efficiently in line with health standards.
The upcoming initiatives are expected to collect over 200 units of blood across all participating communities.
According to Ahmed Al Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Residential, the campaign has reflected the company’s wider commitment to community well-being.
"This initiative is a reflection of who we are as an organisation, one that sees its role extending well beyond property management. Our 21 communities combined are home to more than 140,000 residents, and with that comes a responsibility to create environments where people feel connected to something greater than themselves," said Al Suwaidi.
He has noted that the partnership with Dubai Health represents a "natural extension" of this vision.
On the other hand, Dr. Hiba Alhumaidan, chair of laboratory medicine and pathology at Dubai Health, has emphasised the significance of collective efforts in sustaining healthcare services.
"Blood donation reflects the values of compassion and solidarity that define the UAE community. Institutions and individuals contribute to the continuity of care across our health system, in line with our ‘patient first’ promise," stated Alhumaidan.
Moreover, she has acknowledged the role of partnerships between public and private entities in advancing national healthcare goals.
The campaign is set to progress in the coming months, with drives scheduled across Ghoroob and Shorooq on May 29, followed by The Gardens on July 10, and International City on July 16.
Residents in each community have been urged to take part in the event as it reaches their neighbourhoods to reinforce a shared sense of social responsibility.