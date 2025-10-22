How Dubai Health cuts surgical recovery time by over 80 per cent

Over 145 successful robotic surgeries have been completed at Dubai Hospital since 2022
Dubai: Dubai Health announced that its robotic surgery program at Dubai Hospital has successfully completed over 145 procedures since its launch in the second half of 2022, marking a major step in the city's commitment to medical innovation.
This achievement underscores a wider strategy to leverage sophisticated digital tools across the healthcare system, improving the quality of care for residents and cementing Dubai's reputation as a medical leader.
"This marks a milestone in the digital transformation of our healthcare system and reflects our commitment to leveraging advanced medical technologies and solutions that elevate the quality of care, in line with our vision to Advance Health for Humanity," said Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health.
The robotic systems are not just a technological flourish; they are producing significant, tangible benefits for patients. The minimally invasive approach uses small incisions instead of a large single cut, offering surgeons greater precision and control during complex procedures. The system provides a high-definition, 3D view and magnified controls, enabling the surgeon to guide the robotic arms with unmatched accuracy.
Dr. Yaser AlSaeedi, Head of Urology and Director of the Robotic Surgery program at Dubai Health, explained that these surgeries represent a vital evolution in how procedures are performed. "This approach has increased surgical precision, strengthened patient safety, and led to improved outcomes," he noted.
The numbers bear this out. According to Dr. AlSaeedi, robotic surgeries have resulted in a reduction of blood loss by over 90 per cent and a significant decrease in pain and complications. For patients, the most noticeable change is the dramatically shortened hospital stay, which has decreased from what could be two weeks to less than three days in some specialized cases. This expedited recovery allows patients to return to their normal lives much faster.
The adoption of robotics spans several specialties, including urology, general surgery, and gynaecology, highlighting the versatile nature of the technology. The core principle guiding this expansion is Dubai Health's "Patient First" promise, which focuses on delivering a seamless and safe journey for everyone requiring care.
To maintain the highest standards, Dubai Health is prioritizing the thorough training of its medical staff. This involves a blended approach of theoretical instruction and hands-on practice, ensuring all practitioners are licensed and proficient in operating the sophisticated robotic systems safely and effectively.
Dr. Amer Sharif affirmed that Dubai Health continues to strengthen its digital infrastructure across all centers within its integrated academic health system, ensuring that cutting-edge technology remains a pillar of patient safety and surgical excellence.
