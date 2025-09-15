American Hospital Dubai introduces the Da Vinci SP Robotic Surgery System to the Middle East, Africa & Eastern Europe, maintaining its position as a pioneer in early adoption

American Hospital Dubai has become the first hospital in the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe to employ the Da Vinci SP (Single Port) robotic surgical system, setting a new standard for healthcare innovation.

American Hospital Dubai, which has consistently demonstrated an early adopter approach, has once again introduced a state-of-the-art facility to the region with the Da Vinci SP, enabling its surgeons to achieve superior and precise surgical outcomes.

A game-changer

The advanced Da Vinci SP enables ultra-precision in performing complex procedures due to its single-port design. Only one incision is needed to carry out the surgery, use instruments, the endoscope, and perform other procedures, unlike other methods that require multiple incisions. This leads to patients experiencing less pain, minimal scarring, a faster recovery, and better outcomes.

Dr Hatem Moussa, Chief of Surgery and Robotics at American Hospital Dubai, says, “The DaVinci SP system is a game-changer. All it takes is one incision, less trauma, faster healing — with unmatched precision.”