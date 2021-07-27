Ajman: In order to double the representation of Emiratis in the UAE healthcare sector, Gulf Medical University (GMU) in Ajman has announced scholarships and discounts in all its six colleges and 28 accredited programmes for Emirati students.
The initiative also includes full scholarship in Doctor of Philosophy in Precision Medicine in collaboration with Université Paris Saclay in France. The university has also introduced career guidance programmes for Emirati students to assist them in choosing careers in the healthcare profession. Students are provided with vocational counselling on subjects including medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, healthcare management and economics, anaesthesia technology, medical laboratory sciences, physiotherapy, medical imaging sciences and healthcare management and economics.
Research-based careers
Moreover, GMU has introduced a programme to enable students to explore research-based careers. The ‘Future Scientists of the UAE’ programme has been developed to give Emirati high school students access to tools that are usually only made available to college students. The aim of the programme is to embed the students in the research environment. Eventually, the students will be placed in research labs to work on extensive research projects where they will interact with people and patients on one-on-one basis.
Three specialised institutes, namely Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, Thumbay Institute of Population Health and Thumbay Institute of Healthcare Workforce Development, are enabling graduates for career enhancement in the healthcare industry.
GMU also offers graduate programmes in public health, physical therapy, endodontology, periodontics, clinical pharmacy, drug discovery development, healthcare management and economics, health professions education and medical laboratory sciences.