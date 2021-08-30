Abu Dhabi: Free COVID-19 PCR tests are available to students in Abu Dhabi at all public and private screening centres until September 30, Abu Dhabi health authorities have reminded.
Saliva tests are also available in G42 Healthcare Centres, such as the Biogenix Lab in Masdar City, and at drive-through testing centres operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).
Mandatory for attendance
A negative PCR test result is mandatory for all students who wish to attend school physically in Abu Dhabi. The first test presented for school attendance must have 96-hour validity, with a follow-up PCR test to be taken every 14 days for the first 30 days of schooling.
The regulations were announced last week by the emirate’s education sector regulator, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), in collaboration with health regulator, the Department of Health.