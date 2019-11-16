Dubai Festival City fireworks Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Have you been exercising for 30 minutes in the last 30 days, thus taking on the Dubai Fitness Challenge?

Good for you — if you did.

Tonight, the Fitness Village at Dubai Festival City will host a fireworks display at 7.45pm to mark the conclusion of the Dubai Fitness Challenge — also known as the 30x30 challenge.

Various physical, mental and teamwork events had been organised around Dubai in the last four weeks, thus turning the emirate into a "city gym", testing participants' strength, stamina and mental grit — all with an element of fun thrown in.

There were tough, rough and muddy obstacle courses too. The challenge transformed Dubai into the world’s first and only “city gym” with the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The event's third edition ran from October 18 to November 16, and has stepped up several notches, including the Dubai Run which saw tens of thousands joining in on November 8, 2019.

Dubai Run 30x30

The Dubai Run 30x30 turned Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai — one of the busiest roads in the world — being closed for the event, as fitness enthusiasts from all nationalities and ages converged at Dubai World Trade Centre for the run.