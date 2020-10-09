Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) called on community members — especially those who are at a higher risk of developing influenza complications — to get vaccinated.
The DHA launched a seasonal influenza campaign last Wednesday, which aims to raise awareness among the community about the importance of vaccination — especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr Hend Al Awadhi, Head of the Health Promotion and Education Section at the DHA’s Public Health Protection Department, stressed the importance of getting vaccinated as it is the most effective way to prevent influenza and its complications. She said that this is especially true for higher risk groups that include elders above the age of 65, children below five years, pregnant women and people of determination as they are more likely to develop influenza complications.
DHA is offering vaccinations on walk-in basis in three DHA Medical Fitness Centres in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Uptown Mirdif and City Walk (Smart Salem Centre) from Sunday to Thursday from 7:00am to 7:30pm.
Primary Health Care Centres
Residents can also call 800DHA (800342) to book an appointment to get vaccinated across a number of DHA Primary Healthcare Centres that include:
*Al Badaa, Al Lusaily, Al Mankhool, Al Safa, Nad Al Sheba, Zabeel, Mizhar and Twar primary health care centres are open Sunday to Thursday from 7:30am to 9:30pm.
*Al Mamzar Health Centre, which caters to women and pregnant women only is also open from 7:30am to 9:30pm. Al Barsha and Nad Al Hamr 24/7 centres will only offer vaccination services between 7:30am to 9:30pm.
To encourage Dubai residents who are from the higher risk group to get vaccinated, the DHA is offering free vaccination for all elders aged 65 and above, children below five-years-old, pregnant women and people of determination, across its primary health care centres and medical fitness centres. Emiratis can also get vaccinated for free and the vaccination charge for all Dubai residents who are not from the high risk group is Dh50.
“Seasonal influenza, which is commonly known as the flu, is an acute viral infection that spreads easily from person to person. Therefore, in addition to getting vaccinated, the best way to prevent it is to avoid close contact with sick people, cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching your eyes or mouth,” Dr Al Awadhi said.
Al Awadhi also added that getting the seasonal influenza vaccine (flu shot) is also safe for pregnant women and has many benefits, including preventing influenza and pregnancy complications, decreasing pregnant woman’s risk of being hospitalised by an average of 40 per cent and preventing potential problems that affect the health of the foetus, to name a few.