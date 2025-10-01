Dubai Health completes 15 free life-saving heart surgeries

Nabadat 2025 campaign offers renewed hope to heart patients of all ages
Dubai: Dubai Health has successfully completed 15 complex heart surgeries free of charge as part of the second edition of its “Nabadat 2025” campaign.
The humanitarian initiative, led by Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, was carried out in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity Establishment, and provided life-saving treatment to patients of various ages and nationalities.
The announcement, made on the occasion of World Heart Day, highlights Dubai Health’s commitment to tackling cardiovascular diseases and delivering transformative health care that changes lives.
Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said the initiative reflects a shared vision to “advance health for humanity” and to reinforce the values of solidarity and compassion. “Thanks to the dedication of our teams, we are able to impact lives and offer hope for the future,” he noted.
Saleh Zaher Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity Establishment, described Nabadat as one of the organisation’s flagship humanitarian projects. “It embodies our deeply rooted values of solidarity and our mission to provide health care for patients in need, offering them healthier and more hopeful futures,” he said.
Dr Obaid Mohammed Al Jassim, Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Dubai Hospital and Medical Director of Nabadat, confirmed that all 15 surgeries — including open-heart procedures and catheter interventions — were completed successfully despite their complexity. He praised the medical teams’ expertise, adding that the initiative continues to restore hope to children and adults with heart conditions.
Nabadat, which means “heartbeat” in Arabic, continues to expand its reach each year, providing patients access to advanced treatment in line with the highest medical standards and reinforcing Dubai’s role as a hub of humanitarian health care.
