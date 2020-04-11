Dubai Health Authority Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority has conducted preventive screening campaigns to combat COVID-19 as part of a preventive plan that prioritises highly populated areas where the virus can spread, it was announced on Saturday.

The Authority partnered with Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and private healthcare providers including Medeor, Aster and Prime hospitals to conduct the screening campaigns.

The campaigns were launched as part of the Authority’s preventive plan, which prioritises highly populated areas where the virus can spread. Conducting the screening campaigns in these areas enables quick identification of positive cases and those in contact with them, and their separation from healthy people.