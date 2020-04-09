Dubai: In a video tweet on Thursday, Dubai Media Office showcased the successful preventive measures being taken in Al Ras, Dubai. The video features the COVID-19 testing and medical check-up procedures being taken by the Dubai Health Authority in collaboration with Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Ambulance.
A number of private hospitals are also assisting DHA in its preventive endeavours inlcuding Aster, Medeor and Prime hospitals.
Al Ras in Dubai had been put under strict restrictions for two weeks, which started on March 31.