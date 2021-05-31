Dubai: Fines were given to 31 business establishments in Dubai for violating COVID-19 protocols. Fines were issued by the Dubai Economy following inspections across open markets and commercial centres in the city.
The DED said the violations were mostly related to not wearing face mask, not observing physical distancing, and non-compliance to permitted working hours for restaurants. The violations were identified in Naif, Al Rigga, Nakheel, Musalla, Al Murar, Al Baraha, Ayal Nasir, Al Dhaghaya, Al Hudaiba, Al Dhiyafa and various shopping malls.
The inspection team fined 29 restaurants and cafés for allowing dine-in beyond permitted hours. The DED has earlier said restaurants are allowed to operate beyond 1am only to deliver orders — not for dine-in. Retail outlets and a hair salon, meanwhile, were fined for non-compliance with face-mask guidelines.
Warning
Meanwhile, two shops in Dragon Mart were issued a warning for not displaying social distancing stickers. The DED said its Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector will continue regular inspections across open markets and commercial establishments in Dubai. They also reiterated their directives to traders to strictly follow the health and safety protocols.
Call to public
The DED has also called on the public to report any violation of safety measures by using the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting consumerrights.ae.