Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday reported 2,101 cases of COVID-19 and 10 more fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.
With the newly reported cases, the country’s total number of confirmed infections has gone up to 434,465 and fatality tally to 1,424.
The new cases were detected as198,328 PCR tests were conducted across the country over the past 24 hours.
A further 2,628 coronavirus patients have fully, shooting up overall recoveries to 416,105.
The ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished a speedy recovery for patients.
It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure everyone’s safety.