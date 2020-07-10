Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported another 473 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 54,050, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
Two more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 330.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 399 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 43,969 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 47,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.