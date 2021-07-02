Dubai: UAE reported 1,663 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, six more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the deadly virus. This brings the death toll due to the virus and its complications to 1,825.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.
However, 1,638 recoveries were also confirmed, taking the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 614,636.
The new infections were detected as a result of UAE's stringent testing policy; in the past 24 hours, 28,3661 PCR tests were conducted. (From the start of the pandemic, 58,310,341 tests have been conducted in the UAE and 636,245 cases diagnosed.)
Currently, there are 19,784 active cases in the nation.