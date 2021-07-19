Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday confirmed the detection of 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 1,477 new recoveries.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new cases were revealed after conducting 227,582 PCR tests across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of tests.
With the newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 662,486, while fatality tally has now touched 1,900, while overall recoveries have now stood at 640,248.
The ministry voiced its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients a swift recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.