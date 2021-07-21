Abu Dhabi: The UAE today confirmed the detection of 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths and 1,484 new recoveries.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the newly reported infections were detected in the last 24 hours after conducting 242,524 PCR tests across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of tests.
This brings the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 665,533, while death toll has risen to 1,907, and overall recoveries have now touched 643,234.
The ministry extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to the patients.
It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.