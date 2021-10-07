Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday announced the detection of 144 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 221 fresh recoveries.
According to the latest figures revealed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new coronavirus infections were detected after 264,452 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
The newly detected cases brings the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 737,373, while death toll has now touched 2,109, and overall recoveries climbed to 730, 530.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry urged community members to cooperate with health authorities, abide by precautionary measures and social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.