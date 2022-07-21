Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 1,388 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 978,966 on Thursday.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, one fatality has been reported during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll at 2,329. A total 1,282 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, raising the overall recoveries up to 958,728.
The new cases were identified after conducting 287,895 PC tests across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
The ministry offered condolences to the deceased’s family and wished the patients speedy recovery. It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and abide by precautionary measures.