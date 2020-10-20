Dubai: The UAE reported 1,077 new coronavirus cases, four deaths and 1,502 recoveries on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced.
This brings the total number of infections in the country to 117,594, including 470 fatalities and 110, 031 recoveries.
As part of its plan to widen the scope of PCR tests, the ministry conducted 112,196 tests during the past 24 hours, using the latest medical examination technologies and devices.
The ministry offers condolences to the families of the dead and wishes of a swift recovery for the infected people. It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and abide by preventive and precautionary measures, including social distancing to ensure everyone’s safety.