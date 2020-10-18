1 of 9
Ever wondered what it must feel like to be an astronaut seeing the moon up close? You can finally experience the feeling firsthand at OliOli.
This world-renowned artist Luke Jerram created a five-meter accurate replica of the moon by fusing imagery from detailed NASA pictures of the lunar surface.
With a surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones, you will be nothing short of amazed by this breath-taking experience.
Running from the 15th October, OliOli plans to ring in the half-term break with an awe-inspiring experience.
Alongside a variety of interactive activities for families and adults there will be series of fun-packed lunar inspired events which will include : Around the moon tour, VR moon buggy experience and Rocket racing.
This is a travelling exhibit that has been presented in over 30 countries and will be in OliOli for six months.
You can admire the beauty of the moon with this crafts station where you learn and decorate the different shapes and phases of the moon that you can take back home.
The Museum of the Moon was brought this year to mark the successes in UAE’s space exploration missions, and introduce the subject of space to families in an exciting and hands-on manner.
One parent goes Freewith each child admission. On the weekend, the museum is open from: 9am to 7pm
