Dubai: The UAE has announced 264 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while 328 COVID-19 patients have recovered and one more succumbed to the deadly virus.
This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 59,177 and recoveries to 52,510 while there have been 345 fatalities overall.
This was announced during a virtual press briefing held today (Monday, July 27) in Abu Dhabi.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 47,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The UAE government expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients.
With Eid Al Adha coming up, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, urged the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.