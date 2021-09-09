Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised the team of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management for their excellent role in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged them to do more during Expo 2020 Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed met the team today and instructed them to do their best during the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai global event.
“During my meeting with Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management ... the team showed a great deal of responsibility in handling the pandemic perfectly ... We still expect more from them during Expo 2020 ... Our national strategy on dealing with the pandemic sets a wise model of how to create a balance between health and economic aspects,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.