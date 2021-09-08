Dubai: Cancer remains the most worrisome noncommunicable disease in the world, causing 8.2 million deaths worldwide. Keeping this in mind, Emirates Oncology Society, in association with Dubai Health Authority (DHA), hosted a two-day conference on cancer that had more than 5,000 delegates attending the event that was conducted on September 2 and 3 both in-person as well as online.
Dr Awad Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA, inaugurated the event, which was attended by representatives from cancer and oncology societies from Arab and Gulf countries and representatives from the World Health Organisation.
This conference is considered one of the largest specialised conferences in this field in the region, with more than 5,000 participants.
Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, president of the Emirates Oncology Society, said the latest methods of cancer treatment were discussed with specialists from major universities and centres specialised in cancer treatment from around the world.
Read more
- COVID-19: UAE’s management of pandemic characterised by professionalism, official says
- Dubai Foundation for Women and Children hands menstrual hygiene products to disadvantaged women
- Forty years in UAE, expatriate Dr Urmil Verma continues to serve the nation with the same passion and dedication
- IPL in UAE: Dubai-based health-care group bags COVID-19 contract again
An award ceremony was also conducted on the occasion to honour people who have dedicated themselves to cancer research and care. Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Centre in Jordan, and many other doctors, reaserachers and specialists were honoured for their work.