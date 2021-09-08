Cancer conference organised by Emirates Oncology Society-1631098562674
Emirates Oncology Society, in association with Dubai Health Authority, hosted the two-day conference on cancer that had more than 5,000 delegates attending in a hybrid format. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Cancer remains the most worrisome noncommunicable disease in the world, causing 8.2 million deaths worldwide. Keeping this in mind, Emirates Oncology Society, in association with Dubai Health Authority (DHA), hosted a two-day conference on cancer that had more than 5,000 delegates attending the event that was conducted on September 2 and 3 both in-person as well as online.

Dr Awad Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA, inaugurated the event, which was attended by representatives from cancer and oncology societies from Arab and Gulf countries and representatives from the World Health Organisation.

This conference is considered one of the largest specialised conferences in this field in the region, with more than 5,000 participants.

Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, president of the Emirates Oncology Society, said the latest methods of cancer treatment were discussed with specialists from major universities and centres specialised in cancer treatment from around the world.

An award ceremony was also conducted on the occasion to honour people who have dedicated themselves to cancer research and care. Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Centre in Jordan, and many other doctors, reaserachers and specialists were honoured for their work.

