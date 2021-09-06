Abu Dhabi: A decision for patients and visitors to first present a valid Al Hosn“Green Pass” to enter public healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi has been put on hold, health authorities announced on Monday (September 6, 2021).
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the emirate’s public health provider, stated in a tweet: “The decision pertaining to Al Hosn Green Pass which we published yesterday has been put on hold until further review.”
“Therefore, current visitation measures will remain unchanged until further notice. We will keep you updated of any changes related to this topic as they arise,” the agency added.