Abu Dhabi: Patients and visitors must now present a valid Green Pass to enter public healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi.
In a statement, public health provider, the Abu Dhabi health Services Company (Seha), said the Green Pass is now mandatory for all Seha patients and visitors aged 16 years and older, unless they are seeking emergency services or presenting to drive-through testing facilities. This applies to outpatients and inpatients, as well as to people seeking to get vaccinated at a Seha clinic.
The Green Pass requirement follows directives by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Committee has been implementing a four-pillar strategy to combat the pandemic, with a focus on testing, vaccination, active contact tracing and safe entry to public spaces.
Other Green Pass zones
The Green Pass is also a requirement to enter many other public spaces in Abu Dhabi, including malls, gyms, cinemas, entertainment and leisure venues, hotels, government departments, museums, cultural centres, schools, theme parks, and many restaurants and cafes.
In order to maintain a Green Pass, individuals must be fully vaccinated, and get a negative PCR test every month. People who are not vaccinated, or who have a medical exemption for vaccination, must get a PCR test every week. However, the Green Pass requirement does not apply to children aged less than 16 years.