Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is offering free COVID-19 screening at its health-care facilities in the emirate for all Emirati students at government schools. DHA has put up a detailed post regarding this on its Instagram handle dha_dubai.
PCR testing is not mandatory for students at private schools in Dubai. Therefore, this facility has been extended to Emirati students studying in government schools only.
The post further explains with graphics how an Emirati student can book an appointment through the DHA app for a free PCR test at any of the DHA health-care centres. The students can log on to the DHA app and click on the tab for booking a COVID-19 screening test. The next step will take them to select the type of visit they need. Then a calendar will open up to choose a time and date. Once a student fills in all the details, a booking confirmation will show up on the app with a red tick.
Read more
- Abu Dhabi begins PCR testing across private, charter school campuses
- Decision on Green Pass put on hold in Abu Dhabi: Seha
- Forty years in UAE, expatriate Dr Urmil Verma continues to serve the nation with the same passion and dedication
- Dubai: Friends of Cancer Patients donates food kits to observe International Day of Charity
The post further clarifies that free COVID-19 screening can be availed by the students only by appointment, which means making a booking is mandatory if a student wants to be screened.