Dubai: In order to ensure compliance with the highest standards of health and medical procedures, Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Health Regulation Department carried out more than 7,700 inspections across medical facilities in the emirate last year, a top health official said.
The inspections were carried out across hospitals, outpatient clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies in Dubai.
The inspections were carried out to ensure that health facilities were adhering to all health regulations to ensure the health and safety of community members.
Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation at DHA, said: “Of the total number of inspections (7,716), the authority conducted 5,399 inspections specifically to check compliance of facilities with COVID-19 regulations. The aim of the inspections was to ensure all precautionary and safety measures — from physical distancing to infection control — were being adhered to across all health entities in the emirate.
The DHA issued circulars and regulations in line with international and local guidelines to ensure that highest level of infection-control measures were followed, with a primary focus on patient safety.”