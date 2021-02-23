Dubai: The UAE is setting up more field hospitals to combat COVID-19 and a total of seven such institutions are expected to be operational in the next phase of the country’s fight against the pandemic, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Tuesday.
Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, urged the country’s citizens and residents to take the vaccine. “When the majority of the population becomes immune to an infectious disease, in direct protection for people in the community who are not immune to this disease will be provided due to the limited spread of the disease,” she said.
She said the government confirms the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines, especially for the elderly and people with chronic diseases.