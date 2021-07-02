The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DOH), announce on Friday the launch of the first investigation and COVID-19 contact tracing system in the region — the Contact Tracing Assistant System. Image Credit: Twitter/ADmedia

Abu Dhabi: To expand the scope of COVID-19 investigations, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DOH), announced on Friday the launch of the first investigation and contact tracing system in the region — the Contact Tracing Assistant System.

The system, available only in Arabic and English, is designed to conduct a virtual chat with positive COVID-19 cases. It will expand the scope of COVID-19 investigations to be more comprehensive, in order to help predict and prevent community transmission, and to communicate efficiently with positive cases in the shortest possible time.

How it works

Once a positive case receives their COVID-19 result, the system automatically sends them an SMS with a link for the virtual chat. After verification of his\her Emirates ID is completed, the person will proceed with dialogue by answering specific questions to complete the process.

The system allows the investigation and contact tracing team to gather necessary information, such as who is returning from abroad, or a workplace, or who has recently come in contact with a positive case, to expand the investigation process. It will also ask for a list of possible contacts 48 hours before the positive result.

According to authorities, the information obtained will be considered confidential and will not be shared with anyone outside the investigation team. The centre’s team will review the data entered and make any necessary calls to complete missing or unclear information.

Rapid response

DOH chairman Abdulla Bin Mohammad Al Hamad said: “Abu Dhabi has led by example and used advanced technology in tracing virus transmission. The new Contact Tracing Assistant System will help in controlling the transmission and ensure the health and safety of all members of the community. We praise all the efforts shown by the centre since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Matar Al Nuaimi, ADPHC director general, noted: “We always strive to develop the medical response capabilities, especially with COVID-19 investigations. This collaborative system will contribute toward better communication with patients and possible contacts and will allow us to take the appropriate preventive measures towards each case.”